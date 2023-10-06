Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscola County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you live in Tuscola County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Kingston High School at Capac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Capac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millington High School at Bullock Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laker High School at Cass City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cass City, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Akron-Fairgrove High School at North Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Kinde, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caro High School at Reese High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Reese, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Caro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Caro, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vassar High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Sebewaing, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deckerville Community High School at Mayville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mayville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.