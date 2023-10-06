As of October 6 the Green Bay Packers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Packers' Super Bowl odds (+6600) place them 15th-best in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only 18th.

The Packers' Super Bowl odds are the same now (+6600) compared to the start of the season (+6600).

The implied probability of the Packers winning the Super Bowl, based on their +6600 moneyline odds, is 1.5%.

Green Bay Betting Insights

Against the spread, Green Bay is 3-1-0 this year.

There have been three Packers games (out of four) that hit the over this year.

The Packers have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

Green Bay has been an underdog in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

The Packers rank 27th in total offense (280.8 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (352.5 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Packers are averaging 25 points per game on offense this year (10th in NFL), and they are allowing 24 points per game (20th) on the other side of the ball.

Packers Impact Players

Jordan Love has eight touchdown passes and three picks in four games, completing 56.1% for 901 yards (225.3 per game).

Love also has run for 72 yards and two scores.

Romeo Doubs has 20 receptions for 224 yards (56.0 per game) and three TDs in four games.

In four games, Jayden Reed has 12 receptions for 203 yards (50.8 per game) and two scores.

Aaron Jones has run for 59 yards (29.5 per game) and one TD in two games.

On defense, Quay Walker has helped lead the way with one pick to go with 47 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended in four games.

Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +30000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +10000 3 September 24 Saints W 18-17 +5000 4 September 28 Lions L 34-20 +1800 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +25000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +20000 8 October 29 Vikings - +8000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +8000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2200 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1800 13 December 3 Chiefs - +550 14 December 11 @ Giants - +20000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +50000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +8000 18 January 7 Bears - +30000

Odds are current as of October 6 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.