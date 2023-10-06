High school football is on the schedule this week in Ogemaw County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Ogemaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Kingsley Area High School at Ogemaw Heights High School