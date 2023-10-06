High school football action in Newaygo County, Michigan is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Newaygo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

White Cloud High School at Morley Stanwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Morley, MI

Morley, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Mason County Central High School at Hesperia Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Hesperia, MI

Hesperia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Newaygo High School at Chippewa Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Remus, MI

Remus, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Grant High School at Central Montcalm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Stanton, MI

Stanton, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Montague High School at Fremont High School