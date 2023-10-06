Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Montcalm County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

    • Montcalm County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Tri County High School at Big Rapids High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Big Rapids, MI
    • Conference: Central State Activities Associations
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Webberville Community High School at Vestaburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Vestaburg, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grant High School at Central Montcalm High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Stanton, MI
    • Conference: Central State Activities Associations
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Breckenridge High School at Montabella High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Blanchard, MI
    • Conference: Mid-State
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Carson City-Crystal High School at Montabella High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Blanchard, MI
    • Conference: Mid-State
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

