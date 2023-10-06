There is high school football action in Monroe County, Michigan this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Oakland County
  • Antrim County
  • Wayne County
  • Branch County
  • Presque Isle County
  • Gratiot County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Berrien County

    • Monroe County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Union City High School at Summerfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Petersburg, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Quincy High School at Erie-Mason High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Erie, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Reading High School at Whiteford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Blissfield High School at Ida High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Ida, MI
    • Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Bedford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Temperance, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Airport High School at Jefferson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Newport, MI
    • Conference: Huron League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Milan High School at Riverview Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Riverview, MI
    • Conference: Huron League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Mary Catholic Central High School at Flat Rock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Flat Rock, MI
    • Conference: Huron League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.