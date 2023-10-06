Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Missaukee County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Missaukee County, Michigan has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Missaukee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
McBain High School at Evart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Evart, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
