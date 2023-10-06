In Midland County, Michigan, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.

    Millington High School at Bullock Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Midland, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Meridian Early College High School at Clare High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Clare, MI
    • Conference: Jack Pine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Midland High School at Bay City Western High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Auburn, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coleman High School at Merrill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Merrill, MI
    • Conference: Mid-State
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Heritage High School at H. H. Dow High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Midland, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

