Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Marquette County, Michigan this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Marquette County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Petoskey High School at Marquette Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Marquette, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingsford High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gwinn High School at Ishpeming High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Negaunee High School at Menominee High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Menominee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
