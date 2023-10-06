High school football competition in Macomb County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Macomb County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Dakota High School at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on October 6

6:55 PM ET on October 6 Location: Shelby Township, MI

Shelby Township, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Armada High School at North Branch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: North Branch, MI

North Branch, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lake High School at Lamphere High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Lutheran North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Macomb, MI

Macomb, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkway Christian School at Whitmore Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Whitmore Lake, MI

Whitmore Lake, MI Conference: Michigan Independent

Michigan Independent How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Park High School at Lincoln High School - Warren

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Roseville High School at L'Anse Creuse High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Harrison Township, MI

Harrison Township, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Romeo High School at Chippewa Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Clinton Township, MI

Clinton Township, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Almont High School at Richmond High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Richmond, MI

Richmond, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Marine City High School at Clintondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Clinton Township, MI

Clinton Township, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Grosse Pointe South High School at Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: St. Clair Shores, MI

St. Clair Shores, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Harbor Beach Community High School at Memphis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Memphis, MI

Memphis, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastpointe at Lake Shore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: St. Clair Shores, MI

St. Clair Shores, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Grosse Pointe North High School at Fitzgerald High School