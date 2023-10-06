Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Luce County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.

    • Luce County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Newberry High School at Rapid River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Rapid River, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

