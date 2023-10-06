High school football action in Lenawee County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Lenawee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Addison High School at Hanover-Horton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Hanover, MI

Hanover, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Clinton High School at Onsted High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Onsted, MI

Onsted, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinckney High School at Adrian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Adrian, MI

Adrian, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lenawee Christian School at North Adams-Jerome High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: North Adams, MI

North Adams, MI Conference: Southern Central

Southern Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudson Area High School at Madison High School - Adrian

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Adrian, MI

Adrian, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Blissfield High School at Ida High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Ida, MI

Ida, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

Morenci Area High School at Concord High School