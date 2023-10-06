High school football is on the schedule this week in Lapeer County, Michigan, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Lapeer County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Armada High School at North Branch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: North Branch, MI

North Branch, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Croswell-Lexington High School at Imlay City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Imlay City, MI

Imlay City, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Almont High School at Richmond High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Richmond, MI

Richmond, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Atherton High School at Dryden High School