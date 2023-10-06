Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Kent County, Michigan has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School at Forest Hills Eastern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ada, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowell High School at Forest Hills Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenowa Hills High School at Wayland Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Wayland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvin Christian High School at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ottawa Hills High School at Cedar Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cedar Springs, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Forest Hills Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reed City High School at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Kent City, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Rapids Christian High School at East Grand Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Comstock Park High School at Sparta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Sparta, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Kentwood High School at Rockford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Rockford, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thornapple Kellogg High School at South Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ketwood, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
