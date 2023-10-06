If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Kalkaska County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Kalkaska County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Kalkaska High School at Grayling High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Grayling, MI

Grayling, MI Conference: Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Area High School at Whittemore-Prescott High School