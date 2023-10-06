Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Jackson County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Jackson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Addison High School at Hanover-Horton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Hanover, MI

Hanover, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Napoleon High School at Michigan Center High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Michigan Center, MI

Michigan Center, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

East Jackson High School at Leslie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Leslie, MI

Leslie, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School at Coldwater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Coldwater, MI

Coldwater, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Springport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Springport, MI

Springport, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grass Lake High School at Manchester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Manchester, MI

Manchester, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia Central High School at Homer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Homer, MI

Homer, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Chelsea, MI

Chelsea, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Morenci Area High School at Concord High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Concord, MI

Concord, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lumen Christi Catholic High School at Traverse City St. Francis High School