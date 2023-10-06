Isabella County, Michigan has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

    Shepherd High School at Pinconning Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Pinconning, MI
    • Conference: Jack Pine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Traverse City West High School at Mount Pleasant High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Mt. Pleasant, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

