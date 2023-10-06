Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ionia County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Ionia County, Michigan has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Ionia County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Lansing Catholic High School at Ionia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ionia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakewood High School at Olivet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Olivet, MI
- Conference: Greater Lansing
- How to Stream: Watch Here
