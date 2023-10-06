Ionia County, Michigan has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Gratiot County
  • Antrim County
  • Oakland County
  • Wayne County
  • Berrien County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Presque Isle County
  • Branch County

    • Ionia County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Lansing Catholic High School at Ionia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Ionia, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lakewood High School at Olivet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Olivet, MI
    • Conference: Greater Lansing
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.