Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Huron County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Huron County, Michigan, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Huron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Caseville High School at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Carsonville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laker High School at Cass City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cass City, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Akron-Fairgrove High School at North Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Kinde, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marlette High School at Bad Axe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bad Axe, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ubly High School at Sandusky High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Sandusky, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harbor Beach Community High School at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Memphis, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vassar High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Sebewaing, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
