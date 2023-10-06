High school football is happening this week in Huron County, Michigan, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Branch County
  • Gratiot County
  • Antrim County
  • Oakland County
  • Wayne County
  • Berrien County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Presque Isle County

    • Huron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Caseville High School at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Carsonville, MI
    • Conference: North Central Thumb
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Laker High School at Cass City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Cass City, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Akron-Fairgrove High School at North Huron High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Kinde, MI
    • Conference: North Central Thumb
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marlette High School at Bad Axe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Bad Axe, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ubly High School at Sandusky High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Sandusky, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Harbor Beach Community High School at Memphis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Memphis, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Vassar High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Sebewaing, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.