Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Houghton County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Houghton County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.
Houghton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Hancock High School at Calumet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Calumet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houghton High School at Gladstone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Gladstone, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Luther L Wright High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Lake Linden, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
