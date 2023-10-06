There is high school football action in Hillsdale County, Michigan this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Pewamo-Westphalia High School at Jonesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Jonesville, MI

How to Stream: Watch Here

Bellevue High School at Pittsford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Pittsford, MI

How to Stream: Watch Here

Lenawee Christian School at North Adams-Jerome High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: North Adams, MI

Conference: Southern Central

How to Stream: Watch Here

Reading High School at Whiteford High School