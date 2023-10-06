High school football action in Dickinson County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Pickford High School at Norway High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Norway, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kingsford High School at Westwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Ishpeming, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Iron Mountain High School at L'Anse High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: L'Anse, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

