High school football is on the schedule this week in Delta County, Michigan, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Delta County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Mid Peninsula High School at Islanders

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 6

5:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Cedarville, MI

Cedarville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Houghton High School at Gladstone High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Gladstone, MI

Gladstone, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Newberry High School at Rapid River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Rapid River, MI

Rapid River, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Gaylord High School at Escanaba High School