    • Clare County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Farwell High School at St Charles High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: St. Charles, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Meridian Early College High School at Clare High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Clare, MI
    • Conference: Jack Pine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Beaverton High School at Harrison High School - Harrison

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Harrison, MI
    • Conference: Jack Pine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

