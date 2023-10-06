Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cheboygan County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Cheboygan County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cheboygan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Boyne City High School at Cheboygan Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cheboygan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Pellston High School at Inland Lakes High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Indian River, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
