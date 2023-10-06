High school football competition in Charlevoix County, Michigan is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Charlevoix County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Boyne City High School at Cheboygan Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Cheboygan, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mancelona High School at Charlevoix High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Charlevoix, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Jordan High School at Harbor Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Harbor Springs, MI
    • Conference: Lake Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

