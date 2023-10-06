Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school football competition in Cass County, Michigan is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Cass County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Edwardsburg High School at Niles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Niles, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvin Christian High School at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School at White Pigeon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: White Pigeon, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.