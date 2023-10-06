High school football competition in Calhoun County, Michigan is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Calhoun County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Marshall Academy High School at Lutheran High School Westland

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Westland, MI
    

    Battle Creek Central High School at Kalamazoo Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Kalamazoo, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    

    Mattawan High School at Lakeview High School - Battle Creek

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Battle Creek, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    

    Columbia Central High School at Homer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Homer, MI
    

