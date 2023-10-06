Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Arenac County, Michigan this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Arenac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Nouvel Catholic Central High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Standish, MI

Standish, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Alcona Community High School at Au Gres-Sims High School