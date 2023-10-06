Searching for how to watch high school football games in Allegan County, Michigan this week? We've got you covered.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Allegan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Kenowa Hills High School at Wayland Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Wayland, MI

Wayland, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

West Ottawa High School at Hudsonville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Martin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Martin, MI

Martin, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Otsego High School