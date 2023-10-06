Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Allegan County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in Allegan County, Michigan this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allegan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Kenowa Hills High School at Wayland Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Wayland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Ottawa High School at Hudsonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Martin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Martin, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Otsego High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Otsego, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
