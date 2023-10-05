Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Wayne County, Michigan this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Edwin Denby High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pershing High School at Osborn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Western International High School at Henry Ford High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Conference: Detroit Public 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melvindale High School at Redford Union High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Redford, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crestwood High School at Robichaud High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall Academy High School at Lutheran High School Westland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Lutheran North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Macomb, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola High School at Beecher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mt. Morris, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Lincoln King Academy High School at Lutheran Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
OA Carlson High School at Woodhaven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Brownstown Township, MI
- Conference: Downriver
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartland High School at Northville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Northville, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brighton High School at Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Livonia, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canton High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Canton, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fordson High School at John Glenn High School - Westland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen Park High School at OA Carlson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Gibraltar, MI
- Conference: Downriver
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dearborn High School at Stevenson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Livonia, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grosse Pointe South High School at Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Churchill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Livonia, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleville High School at Wayne Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Wayne, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University Liggett School at Shrine Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurston High School at Romulus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Romulus, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garden City High School at Annapolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milan High School at Riverview Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Riverview, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary Catholic Central High School at Flat Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Flat Rock, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarenceville High School at Loy Norrix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mumford High School at Renaissance High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Grosse Pointe North High School at Fitzgerald High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
