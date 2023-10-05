High school football is happening this week in Shiawassee County, Michigan, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Byron Area High School at Breckenridge High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 5
    • Location: Breckenridge, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Peck Community High School at Merritt Academy

    • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: New Haven, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Fenton High School at Owosso High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Owosso, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Durand Area High School at Chesaning High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Chesaning, MI
    • Conference: Mid-Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clio High School at Corunna High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Corunna, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clawson High School at New Haven High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: New Haven, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dansville High School at Laingsburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Laingsburg, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

