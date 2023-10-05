Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chippewa County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Chippewa County, Michigan this week? We've got you covered.
Chippewa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Munising High School at Brimley Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Brimley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Rudyard High School at St Ignace High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 6
- Location: St. Ignace, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sault Area High School at Alpena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Alpena, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pickford High School at Norway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Norway, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
