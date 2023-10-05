Branch County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Oakland County

    • Branch County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Buchanan High School at Bronson High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 5
    • Location: Bronson, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Union City High School at Summerfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Petersburg, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Quincy High School at Erie-Mason High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Erie, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northwest High School at Coldwater High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Coldwater, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

