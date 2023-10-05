If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Antrim County, Michigan this week, we've got the information here.

Antrim County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Central Lake High School at Onaway High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5

7:00 PM ET on October 5 Location: Onaway, MI

Onaway, MI Conference: Ski Valley

Ski Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Mancelona High School at Charlevoix High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Bellaire High School at Engadine High School