In Alger County, Michigan, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.

    Thursday

    Munising High School at Brimley Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
    • Location: Brimley, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Superior Central High School at North Central High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Powers, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

