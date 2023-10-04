William Contreras vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.405 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Diamondbacks own a 1-0 series lead.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 157 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .459, both of which lead Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
- Contreras enters this game on a 19-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .368.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 107 games this year (of 142 played), and had multiple hits in 46 of those games.
- In 12.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.3% of his games this season, Contreras has notched at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 70 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|71
|.300
|AVG
|.283
|.385
|OBP
|.354
|.482
|SLG
|.438
|28
|XBH
|28
|9
|HR
|8
|37
|RBI
|41
|49/36
|K/BB
|77/27
|1
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Gallen (17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.