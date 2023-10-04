Tyrone Taylor vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor and his .714 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 series lead going into Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and eight walks while batting .234.
- Taylor enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .250 with two homers.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has homered in 14.1% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Taylor has an RBI in 27 of 71 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them.
- In 38.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.270
|AVG
|.200
|.302
|OBP
|.236
|.514
|SLG
|.383
|17
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|14
|28/3
|K/BB
|27/5
|3
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
