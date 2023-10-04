Mark Canha vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Mark Canha -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 4 at 7:08 PM ET. The Diamondbacks own a 1-0 series lead entering into Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Canha? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is batting .260 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 49 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 108th in slugging.
- Canha has had a hit in 85 of 136 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits 24 times (17.6%).
- He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Canha has picked up an RBI in 30.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- In 46 of 136 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|70
|.252
|AVG
|.243
|.346
|OBP
|.347
|.383
|SLG
|.383
|9
|XBH
|21
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|34
|26/13
|K/BB
|37/28
|5
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.