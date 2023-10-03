Willy Adames -- batting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on October 3 at 7:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .219 with 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 71 walks.

Adames has gotten at least one hit in 57.0% of his games this season (85 of 149), with multiple hits 27 times (18.1%).

In 22 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.8%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 44 games this year (29.5%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (13.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 56 of 149 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 74 .230 AVG .208 .319 OBP .304 .456 SLG .364 30 XBH 25 15 HR 9 45 RBI 35 79/36 K/BB 86/35 2 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings