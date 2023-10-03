On Tuesday, Tyrone Taylor (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The teams will match up to open the NL Wild Card Series.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .234 with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and eight walks.
  • Taylor has recorded a hit in 40 of 70 games this season (57.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.6%).
  • In 12.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor has an RBI in 26 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them.
  • He has scored in 26 games this season (37.1%), including seven multi-run games (10.0%).

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 37
.270 AVG .200
.302 OBP .236
.514 SLG .383
17 XBH 11
5 HR 5
21 RBI 14
28/3 K/BB 27/5
3 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
