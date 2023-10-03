On Tuesday, Rowdy Tellez (batting .278 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cubs.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is batting .215 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks.

Tellez has picked up a hit in 55 of 105 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 105), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.5% of his games this season, Tellez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (21.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 55 .217 AVG .214 .283 OBP .297 .399 SLG .357 12 XBH 11 7 HR 6 25 RBI 22 36/14 K/BB 50/21 0 SB 0

