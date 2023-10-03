Rowdy Tellez vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Rowdy Tellez (batting .278 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cubs.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is batting .215 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks.
- Tellez has picked up a hit in 55 of 105 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 105), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.5% of his games this season, Tellez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (21.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|55
|.217
|AVG
|.214
|.283
|OBP
|.297
|.399
|SLG
|.357
|12
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|22
|36/14
|K/BB
|50/21
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.