Josh Donaldson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Josh Donaldson (hitting .139 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI), take on starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series..
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is hitting .152 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 41.2% of his games this year (21 of 51), Donaldson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (7.8%) he recorded at least two.
- In 12 games this season, he has homered (23.5%, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 35.3% of his games this year, Donaldson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 17 of 51 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|18
|.143
|AVG
|.164
|.276
|OBP
|.205
|.347
|SLG
|.522
|8
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|7
|9
|RBI
|17
|32/18
|K/BB
|18/4
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (3-9) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.72 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
