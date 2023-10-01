Victor Caratini vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Victor Caratini -- hitting .294 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini has three doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .255.
- Caratini has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this season (33 of 59), with more than one hit 15 times (25.4%).
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (11.9%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Caratini has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (32.2%), with two or more RBI in five of them (8.5%).
- In 32.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.240
|AVG
|.270
|.319
|OBP
|.330
|.350
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|26/10
|K/BB
|19/9
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 31st of the season. He is 16-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 173 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.38), 21st in WHIP (1.183), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.