The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor and his .657 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Cubs.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .233 with 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 39 of 69 games this year (56.5%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (18.8%).

He has homered in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has driven home a run in 25 games this year (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games.

In 36.2% of his games this season (25 of 69), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 37 .271 AVG .200 .304 OBP .236 .495 SLG .383 16 XBH 11 4 HR 5 20 RBI 14 26/3 K/BB 27/5 3 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings