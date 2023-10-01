At +6000, the Green Bay Packers are No. 17 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 1.

Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Packers are 17th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+6000), but only 20th according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Packers' Super Bowl odds up from +6600 at the beginning of the season to +6000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 13th-smallest change.

With odds of +6000, the Packers have been given a 1.6% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

There have been three Packers games (out of four) that hit the over this season.

The Packers have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

Green Bay has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won twice.

The Packers rank 26th in total offense (280.8 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (352.5 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Packers are averaging 25 points per game offensively this season (10th in NFL), and they are surrendering 24 points per game (21st) on the defensive side of the ball.

Packers Impact Players

In four games, Jordan Love has passed for 901 yards (225.3 per game), with eight TDs and three INTs, and completing 56.1%.

Also, Love has run for 72 yards and two scores.

Romeo Doubs has 20 receptions for 224 yards (56.0 per game) and three TDs in four games.

In the passing game, Jayden Reed has scored two times, hauling in 12 balls for 203 yards (50.8 per game).

In two games, Aaron Jones has rushed for 59 yards (29.5 per game) and one score.

Quay Walker has been providing a big boost on defense, amassing one INT and 47 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended for the Packers.

Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +40000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +5000 3 September 24 Saints W 18-17 +4000 4 September 28 Lions L 34-20 +1800 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +20000 8 October 29 Vikings - +8000 9 November 5 Rams - +10000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +3500 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1800 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +12500 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +10000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +30000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +8000 18 January 7 Bears - +40000

Odds are current as of October 1 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.