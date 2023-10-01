The Milwaukee Brewers and Josh Donaldson, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is hitting .154 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks.

Donaldson has picked up a hit in 42.0% of his 50 games this season, with more than one hit in 8.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in 24.0% of his games this season, and 7% of his plate appearances.

Donaldson has an RBI in 17 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 17 of 50 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 6 .127 AVG .167 .236 OBP .200 .365 SLG .500 5 XBH 4 5 HR 2 5 RBI 7 19/9 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings