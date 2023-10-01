Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will take on Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 164 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 724 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Brewers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the first-best ERA (3.77) in the majors this season.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.189 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Adrian Houser (7-5) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up four earned runs while allowing three hits.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Houser will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Cardinals L 4-1 Home Adrian Houser Miles Mikolas 9/27/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Home Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/28/2023 Cardinals W 3-0 Home Corbin Burnes Dakota Hudson 9/29/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Colin Rea Kyle Hendricks 9/30/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Home Eric Lauer Jordan Wicks 10/1/2023 Cubs - Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele

