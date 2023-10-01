Sunday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (91-70) squaring off against the Chicago Cubs (83-78) at 3:10 PM ET (on October 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (16-5, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Adrian Houser (7-5, 4.49 ERA).

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Brewers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 contests.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (51.4%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 30-30 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (724 total, 4.5 per game).

The Brewers have the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.77.

