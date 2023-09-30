Western Michigan vs. Ball State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
MAC action pits the Western Michigan Broncos (1-3) against the Ball State Cardinals (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. The Broncos are favored by 1 point. The over/under is 52.5 in the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Michigan vs. Ball State matchup in this article.
Western Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Venue: Waldo Stadium
Western Michigan vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Michigan (-1)
|52.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Western Michigan (-0.5)
|51.5
|-111
|-108
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
Western Michigan vs. Ball State Betting Trends
- Western Michigan has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have won their only game this season when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- Ball State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have been an underdog by 1 point or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
